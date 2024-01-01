1 thousand Ugandan shillings to Qatari rials

Convert UGX to QAR

Ush1.000 UGX = QR0.0009950 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:20
UGX to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

QAR
1 UGX to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00100.0010
Change0.96%1.74%
1 UGX to QAR stats

The performance of UGX to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for UGX to QAR was 0.96.

The performance of UGX to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for UGX to QAR was 1.74.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Qatari Rial
1 UGX0.00100 QAR
5 UGX0.00498 QAR
10 UGX0.00995 QAR
20 UGX0.01990 QAR
50 UGX0.04975 QAR
100 UGX0.09950 QAR
250 UGX0.24875 QAR
500 UGX0.49751 QAR
1000 UGX0.99502 QAR
2000 UGX1.99004 QAR
5000 UGX4.97510 QAR
10000 UGX9.95019 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Ugandan Shilling
1 QAR1,005.01000 UGX
5 QAR5,025.05000 UGX
10 QAR10,050.10000 UGX
20 QAR20,100.20000 UGX
50 QAR50,250.50000 UGX
100 QAR100,501.00000 UGX
250 QAR251,252.50000 UGX
500 QAR502,505.00000 UGX
1000 QAR1,005,010.00000 UGX
2000 QAR2,010,020.00000 UGX
5000 QAR5,025,050.00000 UGX
10000 QAR10,050,100.00000 UGX