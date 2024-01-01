20 Ugandan shillings to Norwegian kroner

Convert UGX to NOK at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = kr0.002987 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:03
UGX to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NOK
1 UGX to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00300.0030
Low0.00280.0028
Average0.00290.0029
Change6.30%1.05%
1 UGX to NOK stats

The performance of UGX to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0030 and a 30 day low of 0.0028. This means the 30 day average was 0.0029. The change for UGX to NOK was 6.30.

The performance of UGX to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0030 and a 90 day low of 0.0028. This means the 90 day average was 0.0029. The change for UGX to NOK was 1.05.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Norwegian Krone
1 UGX0.00299 NOK
5 UGX0.01494 NOK
10 UGX0.02987 NOK
20 UGX0.05975 NOK
50 UGX0.14936 NOK
100 UGX0.29873 NOK
250 UGX0.74682 NOK
500 UGX1.49364 NOK
1000 UGX2.98727 NOK
2000 UGX5.97454 NOK
5000 UGX14.93635 NOK
10000 UGX29.87270 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Ugandan Shilling
1 NOK334.75400 UGX
5 NOK1,673.77000 UGX
10 NOK3,347.54000 UGX
20 NOK6,695.08000 UGX
50 NOK16,737.70000 UGX
100 NOK33,475.40000 UGX
250 NOK83,688.50000 UGX
500 NOK167,377.00000 UGX
1000 NOK334,754.00000 UGX
2000 NOK669,508.00000 UGX
5000 NOK1,673,770.00000 UGX
10000 NOK3,347,540.00000 UGX