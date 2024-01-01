100 Ugandan shillings to Namibian dollars

Convert UGX to NAD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = $0.004823 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
UGX to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NAD
1 UGX to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00480.0050
Low0.00460.0046
Average0.00480.0048
Change3.36%-1.65%
1 UGX to NAD stats

The performance of UGX to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0048 and a 30 day low of 0.0046. This means the 30 day average was 0.0048. The change for UGX to NAD was 3.36.

The performance of UGX to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0050 and a 90 day low of 0.0046. This means the 90 day average was 0.0048. The change for UGX to NAD was -1.65.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Namibian Dollar
1 UGX0.00482 NAD
5 UGX0.02412 NAD
10 UGX0.04823 NAD
20 UGX0.09647 NAD
50 UGX0.24116 NAD
100 UGX0.48233 NAD
250 UGX1.20582 NAD
500 UGX2.41164 NAD
1000 UGX4.82327 NAD
2000 UGX9.64654 NAD
5000 UGX24.11635 NAD
10000 UGX48.23270 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 NAD207.32800 UGX
5 NAD1,036.64000 UGX
10 NAD2,073.28000 UGX
20 NAD4,146.56000 UGX
50 NAD10,366.40000 UGX
100 NAD20,732.80000 UGX
250 NAD51,832.00000 UGX
500 NAD103,664.00000 UGX
1000 NAD207,328.00000 UGX
2000 NAD414,656.00000 UGX
5000 NAD1,036,640.00000 UGX
10000 NAD2,073,280.00000 UGX