250 Ugandan shillings to Mexican pesos

Convert UGX to MXN at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = Mex$0.005423 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
UGX to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MXN
1 UGX to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00540.0054
Low0.00520.0049
Average0.00530.0052
Change3.81%9.53%
1 UGX to MXN stats

The performance of UGX to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0054 and a 30 day low of 0.0052. This means the 30 day average was 0.0053. The change for UGX to MXN was 3.81.

The performance of UGX to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0054 and a 90 day low of 0.0049. This means the 90 day average was 0.0052. The change for UGX to MXN was 9.53.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mexican Peso
1 UGX0.00542 MXN
5 UGX0.02711 MXN
10 UGX0.05423 MXN
20 UGX0.10846 MXN
50 UGX0.27115 MXN
100 UGX0.54229 MXN
250 UGX1.35573 MXN
500 UGX2.71146 MXN
1000 UGX5.42291 MXN
2000 UGX10.84582 MXN
5000 UGX27.11455 MXN
10000 UGX54.22910 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 MXN184.40300 UGX
5 MXN922.01500 UGX
10 MXN1,844.03000 UGX
20 MXN3,688.06000 UGX
50 MXN9,220.15000 UGX
100 MXN18,440.30000 UGX
250 MXN46,100.75000 UGX
500 MXN92,201.50000 UGX
1000 MXN184,403.00000 UGX
2000 MXN368,806.00000 UGX
5000 MXN922,015.00000 UGX
10000 MXN1,844,030.00000 UGX