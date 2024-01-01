2,000 Ugandan shillings to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert UGX to MVR at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = MVR0.004171 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
UGX to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MVR
1 UGX to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00420.0042
Low0.00410.0041
Average0.00420.0041
Change0.13%2.30%
1 UGX to MVR stats

The performance of UGX to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0042 and a 30 day low of 0.0041. This means the 30 day average was 0.0042. The change for UGX to MVR was 0.13.

The performance of UGX to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0042 and a 90 day low of 0.0041. This means the 90 day average was 0.0041. The change for UGX to MVR was 2.30.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 UGX0.00417 MVR
5 UGX0.02086 MVR
10 UGX0.04171 MVR
20 UGX0.08343 MVR
50 UGX0.20856 MVR
100 UGX0.41713 MVR
250 UGX1.04282 MVR
500 UGX2.08565 MVR
1000 UGX4.17129 MVR
2000 UGX8.34258 MVR
5000 UGX20.85645 MVR
10000 UGX41.71290 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Ugandan Shilling
1 MVR239.73400 UGX
5 MVR1,198.67000 UGX
10 MVR2,397.34000 UGX
20 MVR4,794.68000 UGX
50 MVR11,986.70000 UGX
100 MVR23,973.40000 UGX
250 MVR59,933.50000 UGX
500 MVR119,867.00000 UGX
1000 MVR239,734.00000 UGX
2000 MVR479,468.00000 UGX
5000 MVR1,198,670.00000 UGX
10000 MVR2,397,340.00000 UGX