1 Ugandan shilling to Mauritian rupees

Convert UGX to MUR at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₨0.01260 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
UGX to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MUR
1 UGX to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01270.0127
Low0.01230.0123
Average0.01260.0125
Change1.47%0.42%
1 UGX to MUR stats

The performance of UGX to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0127 and a 30 day low of 0.0123. This means the 30 day average was 0.0126. The change for UGX to MUR was 1.47.

The performance of UGX to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0127 and a 90 day low of 0.0123. This means the 90 day average was 0.0125. The change for UGX to MUR was 0.42.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0791,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8241,135.60.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4280.83491.0071,851.31.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58463.7521,296.861.05

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mauritian Rupee
1 UGX0.01260 MUR
5 UGX0.06299 MUR
10 UGX0.12598 MUR
20 UGX0.25196 MUR
50 UGX0.62990 MUR
100 UGX1.25980 MUR
250 UGX3.14950 MUR
500 UGX6.29900 MUR
1000 UGX12.59800 MUR
2000 UGX25.19600 MUR
5000 UGX62.99000 MUR
10000 UGX125.98000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 MUR79.37770 UGX
5 MUR396.88850 UGX
10 MUR793.77700 UGX
20 MUR1,587.55400 UGX
50 MUR3,968.88500 UGX
100 MUR7,937.77000 UGX
250 MUR19,844.42500 UGX
500 MUR39,688.85000 UGX
1000 MUR79,377.70000 UGX
2000 MUR158,755.40000 UGX
5000 MUR396,888.50000 UGX
10000 MUR793,777.00000 UGX