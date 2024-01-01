500 Ugandan shillings to Mongolian tugriks

Convert UGX to MNT at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₮0.9249 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
UGX to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MNT
1 UGX to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.92640.9264
Low0.91470.9061
Average0.92190.9135
Change1.12%2.01%
1 UGX to MNT stats

The performance of UGX to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9264 and a 30 day low of 0.9147. This means the 30 day average was 0.9219. The change for UGX to MNT was 1.12.

The performance of UGX to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9264 and a 90 day low of 0.9061. This means the 90 day average was 0.9135. The change for UGX to MNT was 2.01.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mongolian Tugrik
1 UGX0.92493 MNT
5 UGX4.62467 MNT
10 UGX9.24933 MNT
20 UGX18.49866 MNT
50 UGX46.24665 MNT
100 UGX92.49330 MNT
250 UGX231.23325 MNT
500 UGX462.46650 MNT
1000 UGX924.93300 MNT
2000 UGX1,849.86600 MNT
5000 UGX4,624.66500 MNT
10000 UGX9,249.33000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Ugandan Shilling
1 MNT1.08116 UGX
5 MNT5.40580 UGX
10 MNT10.81160 UGX
20 MNT21.62320 UGX
50 MNT54.05800 UGX
100 MNT108.11600 UGX
250 MNT270.29000 UGX
500 MNT540.58000 UGX
1000 MNT1,081.16000 UGX
2000 MNT2,162.32000 UGX
5000 MNT5,405.80000 UGX
10000 MNT10,811.60000 UGX