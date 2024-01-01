100 Ugandan shillings to Malagasy ariaries

Convert UGX to MGA at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = Ar1.250 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:37
UGX to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MGA
1 UGX to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.25241.2524
Low1.22211.2096
Average1.24041.2282
Change2.19%3.32%
1 UGX to MGA stats

The performance of UGX to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2524 and a 30 day low of 1.2221. This means the 30 day average was 1.2404. The change for UGX to MGA was 2.19.

The performance of UGX to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2524 and a 90 day low of 1.2096. This means the 90 day average was 1.2282. The change for UGX to MGA was 3.32.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Malagasy Ariary
1 UGX1.24985 MGA
5 UGX6.24925 MGA
10 UGX12.49850 MGA
20 UGX24.99700 MGA
50 UGX62.49250 MGA
100 UGX124.98500 MGA
250 UGX312.46250 MGA
500 UGX624.92500 MGA
1000 UGX1,249.85000 MGA
2000 UGX2,499.70000 MGA
5000 UGX6,249.25000 MGA
10000 UGX12,498.50000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Ugandan Shilling
1 MGA0.80010 UGX
5 MGA4.00048 UGX
10 MGA8.00095 UGX
20 MGA16.00190 UGX
50 MGA40.00475 UGX
100 MGA80.00950 UGX
250 MGA200.02375 UGX
500 MGA400.04750 UGX
1000 MGA800.09500 UGX
2000 MGA1,600.19000 UGX
5000 MGA4,000.47500 UGX
10000 MGA8,000.95000 UGX