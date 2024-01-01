20 Ugandan shillings to Jordanian dinars

Convert UGX to JOD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = JD0.0001935 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JOD
1 UGX to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change0.96%1.77%
View full history

1 UGX to JOD stats

The performance of UGX to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for UGX to JOD was 0.96.

The performance of UGX to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for UGX to JOD was 1.77.

Track market ratesView UGX to JOD chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0711,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6140.8760.51255.8231,135.690.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4270.83490.9691,850.711.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7511,296.961.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Jordanian Dinar
1 UGX0.00019 JOD
5 UGX0.00097 JOD
10 UGX0.00193 JOD
20 UGX0.00387 JOD
50 UGX0.00967 JOD
100 UGX0.01935 JOD
250 UGX0.04837 JOD
500 UGX0.09674 JOD
1000 UGX0.19347 JOD
2000 UGX0.38695 JOD
5000 UGX0.96737 JOD
10000 UGX1.93474 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 JOD5,168.64000 UGX
5 JOD25,843.20000 UGX
10 JOD51,686.40000 UGX
20 JOD103,372.80000 UGX
50 JOD258,432.00000 UGX
100 JOD516,864.00000 UGX
250 JOD1,292,160.00000 UGX
500 JOD2,584,320.00000 UGX
1000 JOD5,168,640.00000 UGX
2000 JOD10,337,280.00000 UGX
5000 JOD25,843,200.00000 UGX
10000 JOD51,686,400.00000 UGX