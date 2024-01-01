5,000 Ugandan shillings to Jamaican dollars

Convert UGX to JMD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = J$0.04303 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:11
UGX to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JMD
1 UGX to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04320.0432
Low0.04230.0418
Average0.04290.0424
Change1.65%2.54%
1 UGX to JMD stats

The performance of UGX to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0432 and a 30 day low of 0.0423. This means the 30 day average was 0.0429. The change for UGX to JMD was 1.65.

The performance of UGX to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0432 and a 90 day low of 0.0418. This means the 90 day average was 0.0424. The change for UGX to JMD was 2.54.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.071,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6140.8760.51255.811,135.430.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4270.83490.9641,850.621.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7451,296.861.051

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Jamaican Dollar
1 UGX0.04303 JMD
5 UGX0.21514 JMD
10 UGX0.43029 JMD
20 UGX0.86057 JMD
50 UGX2.15143 JMD
100 UGX4.30286 JMD
250 UGX10.75715 JMD
500 UGX21.51430 JMD
1000 UGX43.02860 JMD
2000 UGX86.05720 JMD
5000 UGX215.14300 JMD
10000 UGX430.28600 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 JMD23.24030 UGX
5 JMD116.20150 UGX
10 JMD232.40300 UGX
20 JMD464.80600 UGX
50 JMD1,162.01500 UGX
100 JMD2,324.03000 UGX
250 JMD5,810.07500 UGX
500 JMD11,620.15000 UGX
1000 JMD23,240.30000 UGX
2000 JMD46,480.60000 UGX
5000 JMD116,201.50000 UGX
10000 JMD232,403.00000 UGX