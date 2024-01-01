250 Ugandan shillings to Isle of Man pounds

Convert UGX to IMP at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = £0.0002105 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:04
UGX to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IMP
1 UGX to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change4.52%0.97%
1 UGX to IMP stats

The performance of UGX to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for UGX to IMP was 4.52.

The performance of UGX to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for UGX to IMP was 0.97.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Isle of Man pound
1 UGX0.00021 IMP
5 UGX0.00105 IMP
10 UGX0.00210 IMP
20 UGX0.00421 IMP
50 UGX0.01052 IMP
100 UGX0.02104 IMP
250 UGX0.05261 IMP
500 UGX0.10523 IMP
1000 UGX0.21045 IMP
2000 UGX0.42090 IMP
5000 UGX1.05225 IMP
10000 UGX2.10450 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 IMP4,751.72000 UGX
5 IMP23,758.60000 UGX
10 IMP47,517.20000 UGX
20 IMP95,034.40000 UGX
50 IMP237,586.00000 UGX
100 IMP475,172.00000 UGX
250 IMP1,187,930.00000 UGX
500 IMP2,375,860.00000 UGX
1000 IMP4,751,720.00000 UGX
2000 IMP9,503,440.00000 UGX
5000 IMP23,758,600.00000 UGX
10000 IMP47,517,200.00000 UGX