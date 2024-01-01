50 Ugandan shillings to Israeli new sheqels

Convert UGX to ILS at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₪0.001035 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
UGX to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ILS
1 UGX to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00100.0010
Change1.95%5.47%
1 UGX to ILS stats

The performance of UGX to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for UGX to ILS was 1.95.

The performance of UGX to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for UGX to ILS was 5.47.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Israeli New Sheqel
1 UGX0.00104 ILS
5 UGX0.00518 ILS
10 UGX0.01035 ILS
20 UGX0.02071 ILS
50 UGX0.05177 ILS
100 UGX0.10353 ILS
250 UGX0.25883 ILS
500 UGX0.51765 ILS
1000 UGX1.03530 ILS
2000 UGX2.07060 ILS
5000 UGX5.17650 ILS
10000 UGX10.35300 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Ugandan Shilling
1 ILS965.90100 UGX
5 ILS4829.50500 UGX
10 ILS9659.01000 UGX
20 ILS19318.02000 UGX
50 ILS48295.05000 UGX
100 ILS96590.10000 UGX
250 ILS241475.25000 UGX
500 ILS482950.50000 UGX
1000 ILS965901.00000 UGX
2000 ILS1931802.00000 UGX
5000 ILS4829505.00000 UGX
10000 ILS9659010.00000 UGX