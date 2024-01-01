5 Ugandan shillings to Fijian dollars

Convert UGX to FJD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = FJ$0.0006156 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

FJD
1 UGX to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00060.0006
Low0.00060.0006
Average0.00060.0006
Change3.56%0.84%
View full history

1 UGX to FJD stats

The performance of UGX to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for UGX to FJD was 3.56.

The performance of UGX to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for UGX to FJD was 0.84.

Track market ratesView UGX to FJD chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5050.9241.3180.77184.0761,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6140.8760.51255.8561,136.280.92
1 EUR1.0821.62911.4270.834911,851.221.499
1 SGD0.7591.1420.70110.58563.7741,297.361.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Fijian Dollar
1 UGX0.00062 FJD
5 UGX0.00308 FJD
10 UGX0.00616 FJD
20 UGX0.01231 FJD
50 UGX0.03078 FJD
100 UGX0.06156 FJD
250 UGX0.15390 FJD
500 UGX0.30780 FJD
1000 UGX0.61559 FJD
2000 UGX1.23118 FJD
5000 UGX3.07795 FJD
10000 UGX6.15590 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 FJD1,624.46000 UGX
5 FJD8,122.30000 UGX
10 FJD16,244.60000 UGX
20 FJD32,489.20000 UGX
50 FJD81,223.00000 UGX
100 FJD162,446.00000 UGX
250 FJD406,115.00000 UGX
500 FJD812,230.00000 UGX
1000 FJD1,624,460.00000 UGX
2000 FJD3,248,920.00000 UGX
5000 FJD8,122,300.00000 UGX
10000 FJD16,244,600.00000 UGX