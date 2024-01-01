10 thousand Ugandan shillings to Egyptian pounds

Convert UGX to EGP at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = E£0.01331 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:31
UGX to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EGP
1 UGX to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01330.0133
Low0.01310.0130
Average0.01320.0131
Change1.12%2.69%
1 UGX to EGP stats

The performance of UGX to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0133 and a 30 day low of 0.0131. This means the 30 day average was 0.0132. The change for UGX to EGP was 1.12.

The performance of UGX to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0133 and a 90 day low of 0.0130. This means the 90 day average was 0.0131. The change for UGX to EGP was 2.69.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 UGX0.01331 EGP
5 UGX0.06657 EGP
10 UGX0.13314 EGP
20 UGX0.26628 EGP
50 UGX0.66571 EGP
100 UGX1.33142 EGP
250 UGX3.32855 EGP
500 UGX6.65710 EGP
1000 UGX13.31420 EGP
2000 UGX26.62840 EGP
5000 UGX66.57100 EGP
10000 UGX133.14200 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 EGP75.10790 UGX
5 EGP375.53950 UGX
10 EGP751.07900 UGX
20 EGP1,502.15800 UGX
50 EGP3,755.39500 UGX
100 EGP7,510.79000 UGX
250 EGP18,776.97500 UGX
500 EGP37,553.95000 UGX
1000 EGP75,107.90000 UGX
2000 EGP150,215.80000 UGX
5000 EGP375,539.50000 UGX
10000 EGP751,079.00000 UGX