2,000 Ugandan shillings to Colombian pesos

Convert UGX to COP at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = $1.171 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:17
UGX to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

COP
1 UGX to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.17131.1713
Low1.12141.0763
Average1.14731.1200
Change4.45%8.47%
1 UGX to COP stats

The performance of UGX to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1713 and a 30 day low of 1.1214. This means the 30 day average was 1.1473. The change for UGX to COP was 4.45.

The performance of UGX to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1713 and a 90 day low of 1.0763. This means the 90 day average was 1.1200. The change for UGX to COP was 8.47.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0791,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6140.8760.51255.8241,135.60.92
1 EUR1.0821.62911.4270.83490.9651,850.451.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58463.7471,296.771.05

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Colombian Peso
1 UGX1.17128 COP
5 UGX5.85640 COP
10 UGX11.71280 COP
20 UGX23.42560 COP
50 UGX58.56400 COP
100 UGX117.12800 COP
250 UGX292.82000 COP
500 UGX585.64000 COP
1000 UGX1,171.28000 COP
2000 UGX2,342.56000 COP
5000 UGX5,856.40000 COP
10000 UGX11,712.80000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 COP0.85377 UGX
5 COP4.26885 UGX
10 COP8.53769 UGX
20 COP17.07538 UGX
50 COP42.68845 UGX
100 COP85.37690 UGX
250 COP213.44225 UGX
500 COP426.88450 UGX
1000 COP853.76900 UGX
2000 COP1,707.53800 UGX
5000 COP4,268.84500 UGX
10000 COP8,537.69000 UGX