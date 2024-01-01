5 Ugandan shillings to Chilean pesos

Convert UGX to CLP at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = $0.2585 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:14
UGX to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CLP
1 UGX to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25980.2598
Low0.24380.2438
Average0.25220.2512
Change5.03%1.06%
1 UGX to CLP stats

The performance of UGX to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2598 and a 30 day low of 0.2438. This means the 30 day average was 0.2522. The change for UGX to CLP was 5.03.

The performance of UGX to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2598 and a 90 day low of 0.2438. This means the 90 day average was 0.2512. The change for UGX to CLP was 1.06.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Chilean Peso
1 UGX0.25851 CLP
5 UGX1.29254 CLP
10 UGX2.58508 CLP
20 UGX5.17016 CLP
50 UGX12.92540 CLP
100 UGX25.85080 CLP
250 UGX64.62700 CLP
500 UGX129.25400 CLP
1000 UGX258.50800 CLP
2000 UGX517.01600 CLP
5000 UGX1,292.54000 CLP
10000 UGX2,585.08000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 CLP3.86836 UGX
5 CLP19.34180 UGX
10 CLP38.68360 UGX
20 CLP77.36720 UGX
50 CLP193.41800 UGX
100 CLP386.83600 UGX
250 CLP967.09000 UGX
500 CLP1,934.18000 UGX
1000 CLP3,868.36000 UGX
2000 CLP7,736.72000 UGX
5000 CLP19,341.80000 UGX
10000 CLP38,683.60000 UGX