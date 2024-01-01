10 Ugandan shillings to Bahamian dollars

Convert UGX to BSD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = B$0.0002729 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to BSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BSD
1 UGX to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change0.95%1.76%
View full history

1 UGX to BSD stats

The performance of UGX to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for UGX to BSD was 0.95.

The performance of UGX to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for UGX to BSD was 1.76.

Track market ratesView UGX to BSD chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9251.320.77284.0821,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66310.6140.8750.51255.7721,134.490.92
1 EUR1.0811.6311.4270.83490.9051,849.171.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7131,296.031.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bahamian Dollar
1 UGX0.00027 BSD
5 UGX0.00136 BSD
10 UGX0.00273 BSD
20 UGX0.00546 BSD
50 UGX0.01365 BSD
100 UGX0.02729 BSD
250 UGX0.06823 BSD
500 UGX0.13646 BSD
1000 UGX0.27292 BSD
2000 UGX0.54584 BSD
5000 UGX1.36461 BSD
10000 UGX2.72922 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 BSD3,664.05000 UGX
5 BSD18,320.25000 UGX
10 BSD36,640.50000 UGX
20 BSD73,281.00000 UGX
50 BSD183,202.50000 UGX
100 BSD366,405.00000 UGX
250 BSD916,012.50000 UGX
500 BSD1,832,025.00000 UGX
1000 BSD3,664,050.00000 UGX
2000 BSD7,328,100.00000 UGX
5000 BSD18,320,250.00000 UGX
10000 BSD36,640,500.00000 UGX