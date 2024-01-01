250 Ugandan shillings to Bahraini dinars

Convert UGX to BHD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = .د.ب0.0001029 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:56
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BHD
1 UGX to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change1.00%1.75%
View full history

1 UGX to BHD stats

The performance of UGX to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for UGX to BHD was 1.00.

The performance of UGX to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for UGX to BHD was 1.75.

Track market ratesView UGX to BHD chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.507730.92511.319850.77169484.08351710.371.38635
1 AUD0.6632510.6135520.8753910.51182655.76841134.40.919497
1 EUR1.0811.6298511.426760.8341890.89431848.911.49864
1 SGD0.7576621.142350.7008910.58468363.70691295.881.05038

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bahraini Dinar
1 UGX0.00010 BHD
5 UGX0.00051 BHD
10 UGX0.00103 BHD
20 UGX0.00206 BHD
50 UGX0.00514 BHD
100 UGX0.01029 BHD
250 UGX0.02572 BHD
500 UGX0.05144 BHD
1000 UGX0.10289 BHD
2000 UGX0.20577 BHD
5000 UGX0.51443 BHD
10000 UGX1.02885 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 BHD9719.61000 UGX
5 BHD48598.05000 UGX
10 BHD97196.10000 UGX
20 BHD194392.20000 UGX
50 BHD485980.50000 UGX
100 BHD971961.00000 UGX
250 BHD2429902.50000 UGX
500 BHD4859805.00000 UGX
1000 BHD9719610.00000 UGX
2000 BHD19439220.00000 UGX
5000 BHD48598050.00000 UGX
10000 BHD97196100.00000 UGX