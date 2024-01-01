5,000 Ugandan shillings to Australian dollars

Convert UGX to AUD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = A$0.0004116 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:45
UGX to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AUD
1 UGX to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change5.12%0.46%
1 UGX to AUD stats

The performance of UGX to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for UGX to AUD was 5.12.

The performance of UGX to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for UGX to AUD was 0.46.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Australian Dollar
1 UGX0.00041 AUD
5 UGX0.00206 AUD
10 UGX0.00412 AUD
20 UGX0.00823 AUD
50 UGX0.02058 AUD
100 UGX0.04116 AUD
250 UGX0.10290 AUD
500 UGX0.20579 AUD
1000 UGX0.41159 AUD
2000 UGX0.82317 AUD
5000 UGX2.05793 AUD
10000 UGX4.11585 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 AUD2,429.63000 UGX
5 AUD12,148.15000 UGX
10 AUD24,296.30000 UGX
20 AUD48,592.60000 UGX
50 AUD121,481.50000 UGX
100 AUD242,963.00000 UGX
250 AUD607,407.50000 UGX
500 AUD1,214,815.00000 UGX
1000 AUD2,429,630.00000 UGX
2000 AUD4,859,260.00000 UGX
5000 AUD12,148,150.00000 UGX
10000 AUD24,296,300.00000 UGX