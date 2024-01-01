2,000 Ugandan shillings to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert UGX to AED at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = د.إ0.001002 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
UGX to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AED
1 UGX to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00100.0010
Change0.95%1.76%
1 UGX to AED stats

The performance of UGX to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for UGX to AED was 0.95.

The performance of UGX to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for UGX to AED was 1.76.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9251.320.77284.0831,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66310.6140.8750.51255.761,134.230.919
1 EUR1.0811.6311.4270.83490.8731,848.481.498
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.6971,295.691.05

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 UGX0.00100 AED
5 UGX0.00501 AED
10 UGX0.01002 AED
20 UGX0.02005 AED
50 UGX0.05012 AED
100 UGX0.10024 AED
250 UGX0.25061 AED
500 UGX0.50122 AED
1000 UGX1.00244 AED
2000 UGX2.00488 AED
5000 UGX5.01220 AED
10000 UGX10.02440 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Ugandan Shilling
1 AED997.56300 UGX
5 AED4,987.81500 UGX
10 AED9,975.63000 UGX
20 AED19,951.26000 UGX
50 AED49,878.15000 UGX
100 AED99,756.30000 UGX
250 AED249,390.75000 UGX
500 AED498,781.50000 UGX
1000 AED997,563.00000 UGX
2000 AED1,995,126.00000 UGX
5000 AED4,987,815.00000 UGX
10000 AED9,975,630.00000 UGX