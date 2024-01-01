250 Ukrainian hryvnias to East Caribbean dollars

Convert UAH to XCD

₴1.000 UAH = $0.06585 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
UAH to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XCD
1 UAH to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06590.0664
Low0.06560.0655
Average0.06580.0659
Change0.37%-0.24%
1 UAH to XCD stats

The performance of UAH to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0659 and a 30 day low of 0.0656. This means the 30 day average was 0.0658. The change for UAH to XCD was 0.37.

The performance of UAH to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0664 and a 90 day low of 0.0655. This means the 90 day average was 0.0659. The change for UAH to XCD was -0.24.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / East Caribbean Dollar
1 UAH0.06585 XCD
5 UAH0.32927 XCD
10 UAH0.65854 XCD
20 UAH1.31707 XCD
50 UAH3.29269 XCD
100 UAH6.58537 XCD
250 UAH16.46343 XCD
500 UAH32.92685 XCD
1000 UAH65.85370 XCD
2000 UAH131.70740 XCD
5000 UAH329.26850 XCD
10000 UAH658.53700 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 XCD15.18520 UAH
5 XCD75.92600 UAH
10 XCD151.85200 UAH
20 XCD303.70400 UAH
50 XCD759.26000 UAH
100 XCD1,518.52000 UAH
250 XCD3,796.30000 UAH
500 XCD7,592.60000 UAH
1000 XCD15,185.20000 UAH
2000 XCD30,370.40000 UAH
5000 XCD75,926.00000 UAH
10000 XCD151,852.00000 UAH