5,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Samoan talas

Convert UAH to WST at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = WS$0.06650 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:25
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

WST
1 UAH to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06670.0678
Low0.06530.0653
Average0.06580.0663
Change1.90%-0.31%
View full history

1 UAH to WST stats

The performance of UAH to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0667 and a 30 day low of 0.0653. This means the 30 day average was 0.0658. The change for UAH to WST was 1.90.

The performance of UAH to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0678 and a 90 day low of 0.0653. This means the 90 day average was 0.0663. The change for UAH to WST was -0.31.

Track market ratesView UAH to WST chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0840.7721.321.38617.6961.509
1 EUR1.081190.8530.8341.4271.49819.1211.631
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.199108.93911.7111.79622.9281.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Samoan Tala
1 UAH0.06650 WST
5 UAH0.33252 WST
10 UAH0.66504 WST
20 UAH1.33007 WST
50 UAH3.32519 WST
100 UAH6.65037 WST
250 UAH16.62593 WST
500 UAH33.25185 WST
1000 UAH66.50370 WST
2000 UAH133.00740 WST
5000 UAH332.51850 WST
10000 UAH665.03700 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 WST15.03680 UAH
5 WST75.18400 UAH
10 WST150.36800 UAH
20 WST300.73600 UAH
50 WST751.84000 UAH
100 WST1,503.68000 UAH
250 WST3,759.20000 UAH
500 WST7,518.40000 UAH
1000 WST15,036.80000 UAH
2000 WST30,073.60000 UAH
5000 WST75,184.00000 UAH
10000 WST150,368.00000 UAH