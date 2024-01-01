2,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Tajikistani somonis

Convert UAH to TJS

₴1.000 UAH = SM0.2604 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:04
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TJS
1 UAH to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26050.2619
Low0.25810.2578
Average0.26020.2598
Change0.88%-0.21%
1 UAH to TJS stats

The performance of UAH to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2605 and a 30 day low of 0.2581. This means the 30 day average was 0.2602. The change for UAH to TJS was 0.88.

The performance of UAH to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2619 and a 90 day low of 0.2578. This means the 90 day average was 0.2598. The change for UAH to TJS was -0.21.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0780.7721.321.38617.6921.509
1 EUR1.08190.8340.8341.4261.49819.1131.63
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.2108.96911.7111.79722.9291.956

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Tajikistani Somoni
1 UAH0.26042 TJS
5 UAH1.30208 TJS
10 UAH2.60415 TJS
20 UAH5.20830 TJS
50 UAH13.02075 TJS
100 UAH26.04150 TJS
250 UAH65.10375 TJS
500 UAH130.20750 TJS
1000 UAH260.41500 TJS
2000 UAH520.83000 TJS
5000 UAH1,302.07500 TJS
10000 UAH2,604.15000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TJS3.84003 UAH
5 TJS19.20015 UAH
10 TJS38.40030 UAH
20 TJS76.80060 UAH
50 TJS192.00150 UAH
100 TJS384.00300 UAH
250 TJS960.00750 UAH
500 TJS1,920.01500 UAH
1000 TJS3,840.03000 UAH
2000 TJS7,680.06000 UAH
5000 TJS19,200.15000 UAH
10000 TJS38,400.30000 UAH