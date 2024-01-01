5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Singapore dollars

Convert UAH to SGD at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = S$0.03220 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:53
UAH to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SGD
1 UAH to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03220.0330
Low0.03120.0312
Average0.03170.0319
Change3.34%-1.90%
1 UAH to SGD stats

The performance of UAH to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0322 and a 30 day low of 0.0312. This means the 30 day average was 0.0317. The change for UAH to SGD was 3.34.

The performance of UAH to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0330 and a 90 day low of 0.0312. This means the 90 day average was 0.0319. The change for UAH to SGD was -1.90.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0760.7721.321.38617.6971.51
1 EUR1.08190.8180.8341.4261.49719.1161.631
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.199108.93211.7111.79522.9291.956

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Singapore Dollar
1 UAH0.03220 SGD
5 UAH0.16101 SGD
10 UAH0.32201 SGD
20 UAH0.64402 SGD
50 UAH1.61006 SGD
100 UAH3.22012 SGD
250 UAH8.05030 SGD
500 UAH16.10060 SGD
1000 UAH32.20120 SGD
2000 UAH64.40240 SGD
5000 UAH161.00600 SGD
10000 UAH322.01200 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SGD31.05470 UAH
5 SGD155.27350 UAH
10 SGD310.54700 UAH
20 SGD621.09400 UAH
50 SGD1,552.73500 UAH
100 SGD3,105.47000 UAH
250 SGD7,763.67500 UAH
500 SGD15,527.35000 UAH
1000 SGD31,054.70000 UAH
2000 SGD62,109.40000 UAH
5000 SGD155,273.50000 UAH
10000 SGD310,547.00000 UAH