100 Ukrainian hryvnias to Nigerian nairas

Convert UAH to NGN at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ₦41.72 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:18
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

UAH to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 UAH to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High41.716341.7163
Low40.305138.4146
Average40.881039.8593
Change2.64%5.88%
View full history

1 UAH to NGN stats

The performance of UAH to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 41.7163 and a 30 day low of 40.3051. This means the 30 day average was 40.8810. The change for UAH to NGN was 2.64.

The performance of UAH to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 41.7163 and a 90 day low of 38.4146. This means the 90 day average was 39.8593. The change for UAH to NGN was 5.88.

Track market ratesView UAH to NGN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0780.7711.321.38517.6821.508
1 EUR1.08190.8040.8331.4261.49619.0961.629
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.2108.98611.7111.79522.921.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Nigerian Naira
1 UAH41.71630 NGN
5 UAH208.58150 NGN
10 UAH417.16300 NGN
20 UAH834.32600 NGN
50 UAH2,085.81500 NGN
100 UAH4,171.63000 NGN
250 UAH10,429.07500 NGN
500 UAH20,858.15000 NGN
1000 UAH41,716.30000 NGN
2000 UAH83,432.60000 NGN
5000 UAH208,581.50000 NGN
10000 UAH417,163.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 NGN0.02397 UAH
5 NGN0.11986 UAH
10 NGN0.23971 UAH
20 NGN0.47943 UAH
50 NGN1.19857 UAH
100 NGN2.39714 UAH
250 NGN5.99285 UAH
500 NGN11.98570 UAH
1000 NGN23.97140 UAH
2000 NGN47.94280 UAH
5000 NGN119.85700 UAH
10000 NGN239.71400 UAH