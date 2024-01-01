5,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Mauritian rupees

Convert UAH to MUR at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ₨1.126 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MUR
1 UAH to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.13621.1462
Low1.11271.1108
Average1.12561.1288
Change0.88%-1.56%
View full history

1 UAH to MUR stats

The performance of UAH to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1362 and a 30 day low of 1.1127. This means the 30 day average was 1.1256. The change for UAH to MUR was 0.88.

The performance of UAH to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1462 and a 90 day low of 1.1108. This means the 90 day average was 1.1288. The change for UAH to MUR was -1.56.

Track market ratesView UAH to MUR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0750.7721.321.38517.6911.509
1 EUR1.08190.780.8331.4251.49619.1021.629
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.2108.93211.7111.79522.9211.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Mauritian Rupee
1 UAH1.12585 MUR
5 UAH5.62925 MUR
10 UAH11.25850 MUR
20 UAH22.51700 MUR
50 UAH56.29250 MUR
100 UAH112.58500 MUR
250 UAH281.46250 MUR
500 UAH562.92500 MUR
1000 UAH1,125.85000 MUR
2000 UAH2,251.70000 MUR
5000 UAH5,629.25000 MUR
10000 UAH11,258.50000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MUR0.88822 UAH
5 MUR4.44111 UAH
10 MUR8.88221 UAH
20 MUR17.76442 UAH
50 MUR44.41105 UAH
100 MUR88.82210 UAH
250 MUR222.05525 UAH
500 MUR444.11050 UAH
1000 MUR888.22100 UAH
2000 MUR1,776.44200 UAH
5000 MUR4,441.10500 UAH
10000 MUR8,882.21000 UAH