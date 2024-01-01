10 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Lebanese pounds

Convert UAH to LBP at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ل.ل.2,183 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:50
UAH to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LBP
1 UAH to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,183.59002,201.7200
Low2,175.63002,172.9400
Average2,183.15702,185.9558
Change0.34%-0.24%
1 UAH to LBP stats

The performance of UAH to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,183.5900 and a 30 day low of 2,175.6300. This means the 30 day average was 2,183.1570. The change for UAH to LBP was 0.34.

The performance of UAH to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,201.7200 and a 90 day low of 2,172.9400. This means the 90 day average was 2,185.9558. The change for UAH to LBP was -0.24.

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Lebanese Pound
1 UAH2,182.93000 LBP
5 UAH10,914.65000 LBP
10 UAH21,829.30000 LBP
20 UAH43,658.60000 LBP
50 UAH109,146.50000 LBP
100 UAH218,293.00000 LBP
250 UAH545,732.50000 LBP
500 UAH1,091,465.00000 LBP
1000 UAH2,182,930.00000 LBP
2000 UAH4,365,860.00000 LBP
5000 UAH10,914,650.00000 LBP
10000 UAH21,829,300.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 LBP0.00046 UAH
5 LBP0.00229 UAH
10 LBP0.00458 UAH
20 LBP0.00916 UAH
50 LBP0.02291 UAH
100 LBP0.04581 UAH
250 LBP0.11453 UAH
500 LBP0.22905 UAH
1000 LBP0.45810 UAH
2000 LBP0.91620 UAH
5000 LBP2.29051 UAH
10000 LBP4.58101 UAH