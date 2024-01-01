10 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Jordanian dinars

Convert UAH to JOD at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = JD0.01728 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:33
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JOD
1 UAH to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01730.0174
Low0.01720.0172
Average0.01730.0173
Change0.34%-0.27%
View full history

1 UAH to JOD stats

The performance of UAH to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0173 and a 30 day low of 0.0172. This means the 30 day average was 0.0173. The change for UAH to JOD was 0.34.

The performance of UAH to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0174 and a 90 day low of 0.0172. This means the 90 day average was 0.0173. The change for UAH to JOD was -0.27.

Track market ratesView UAH to JOD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0830.7711.321.38517.7051.507
1 EUR1.08190.8220.8331.4261.49619.1241.628
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2971.201109.09311.7131.79722.9721.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Jordanian Dinar
1 UAH0.01728 JOD
5 UAH0.08642 JOD
10 UAH0.17284 JOD
20 UAH0.34568 JOD
50 UAH0.86421 JOD
100 UAH1.72841 JOD
250 UAH4.32103 JOD
500 UAH8.64205 JOD
1000 UAH17.28410 JOD
2000 UAH34.56820 JOD
5000 UAH86.42050 JOD
10000 UAH172.84100 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 JOD57.85650 UAH
5 JOD289.28250 UAH
10 JOD578.56500 UAH
20 JOD1,157.13000 UAH
50 JOD2,892.82500 UAH
100 JOD5,785.65000 UAH
250 JOD14,464.12500 UAH
500 JOD28,928.25000 UAH
1000 JOD57,856.50000 UAH
2000 JOD115,713.00000 UAH
5000 JOD289,282.50000 UAH
10000 JOD578,565.00000 UAH