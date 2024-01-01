2,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Icelandic krónas

Convert UAH to ISK at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = kr3.353 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ISK
1 UAH to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.37223.4063
Low3.28193.2819
Average3.32193.3501
Change2.18%-0.68%
View full history

1 UAH to ISK stats

The performance of UAH to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3722 and a 30 day low of 3.2819. This means the 30 day average was 3.3219. The change for UAH to ISK was 2.18.

The performance of UAH to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4063 and a 90 day low of 3.2819. This means the 90 day average was 3.3501. The change for UAH to ISK was -0.68.

Track market ratesView UAH to ISK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0760.7711.321.38417.7141.507
1 EUR1.08190.8180.8321.4261.49519.1351.627
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.10911.7131.79722.9891.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Icelandic Króna
1 UAH3.35305 ISK
5 UAH16.76525 ISK
10 UAH33.53050 ISK
20 UAH67.06100 ISK
50 UAH167.65250 ISK
100 UAH335.30500 ISK
250 UAH838.26250 ISK
500 UAH1,676.52500 ISK
1000 UAH3,353.05000 ISK
2000 UAH6,706.10000 ISK
5000 UAH16,765.25000 ISK
10000 UAH33,530.50000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ISK0.29824 UAH
5 ISK1.49118 UAH
10 ISK2.98236 UAH
20 ISK5.96472 UAH
50 ISK14.91180 UAH
100 ISK29.82360 UAH
250 ISK74.55900 UAH
500 ISK149.11800 UAH
1000 ISK298.23600 UAH
2000 ISK596.47200 UAH
5000 ISK1,491.18000 UAH
10000 ISK2,982.36000 UAH