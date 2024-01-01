1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Haitian gourdes

Convert UAH to HTG at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = G3.195 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HTG
1 UAH to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.21023.2374
Low3.19523.1877
Average3.20433.2091
Change-0.07%-0.38%
View full history

1 UAH to HTG stats

The performance of UAH to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2102 and a 30 day low of 3.1952. This means the 30 day average was 3.2043. The change for UAH to HTG was -0.07.

The performance of UAH to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2374 and a 90 day low of 3.1877. This means the 90 day average was 3.2091. The change for UAH to HTG was -0.38.

Track market ratesView UAH to HTG chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0780.7711.321.38417.7061.506
1 EUR1.08190.7910.8321.4261.49519.1191.627
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.202109.1211.7141.79622.9791.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Haitian Gourde
1 UAH3.19524 HTG
5 UAH15.97620 HTG
10 UAH31.95240 HTG
20 UAH63.90480 HTG
50 UAH159.76200 HTG
100 UAH319.52400 HTG
250 UAH798.81000 HTG
500 UAH1,597.62000 HTG
1000 UAH3,195.24000 HTG
2000 UAH6,390.48000 HTG
5000 UAH15,976.20000 HTG
10000 UAH31,952.40000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 HTG0.31297 UAH
5 HTG1.56483 UAH
10 HTG3.12965 UAH
20 HTG6.25930 UAH
50 HTG15.64825 UAH
100 HTG31.29650 UAH
250 HTG78.24125 UAH
500 HTG156.48250 UAH
1000 HTG312.96500 UAH
2000 HTG625.93000 UAH
5000 HTG1,564.82500 UAH
10000 HTG3,129.65000 UAH