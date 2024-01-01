10 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Djiboutian francs

Convert UAH to DJF at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = Fdj4.335 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:49
UAH to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DJF
1 UAH to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.34154.3707
Low4.32134.3166
Average4.33684.3414
Change0.33%-0.32%
1 UAH to DJF stats

The performance of UAH to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3415 and a 30 day low of 4.3213. This means the 30 day average was 4.3368. The change for UAH to DJF was 0.33.

The performance of UAH to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3707 and a 90 day low of 4.3166. This means the 90 day average was 4.3414. The change for UAH to DJF was -0.32.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0760.7711.321.38317.7121.505
1 EUR1.08190.8230.8331.4261.49419.1341.626
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.09311.7131.79422.9821.953

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Djiboutian Franc
1 UAH4.33546 DJF
5 UAH21.67730 DJF
10 UAH43.35460 DJF
20 UAH86.70920 DJF
50 UAH216.77300 DJF
100 UAH433.54600 DJF
250 UAH1,083.86500 DJF
500 UAH2,167.73000 DJF
1000 UAH4,335.46000 DJF
2000 UAH8,670.92000 DJF
5000 UAH21,677.30000 DJF
10000 UAH43,354.60000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DJF0.23066 UAH
5 DJF1.15328 UAH
10 DJF2.30656 UAH
20 DJF4.61312 UAH
50 DJF11.53280 UAH
100 DJF23.06560 UAH
250 DJF57.66400 UAH
500 DJF115.32800 UAH
1000 DJF230.65600 UAH
2000 DJF461.31200 UAH
5000 DJF1,153.28000 UAH
10000 DJF2,306.56000 UAH