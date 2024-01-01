10 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Brazilian reais

Convert UAH to BRL at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = R$0.1394 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:33
UAH to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BRL
1 UAH to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13940.1406
Low0.13230.1318
Average0.13540.1359
Change5.28%0.83%
1 UAH to BRL stats

The performance of UAH to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1394 and a 30 day low of 0.1323. This means the 30 day average was 0.1354. The change for UAH to BRL was 5.28.

The performance of UAH to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1406 and a 90 day low of 0.1318. This means the 90 day average was 0.1359. The change for UAH to BRL was 0.83.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92584.070.771.3191.38217.691.504
1 EUR1.081190.8550.8331.4261.49319.1181.625
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.11911.7121.79422.9611.952

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Brazilian Real
1 UAH0.13945 BRL
5 UAH0.69723 BRL
10 UAH1.39445 BRL
20 UAH2.78890 BRL
50 UAH6.97225 BRL
100 UAH13.94450 BRL
250 UAH34.86125 BRL
500 UAH69.72250 BRL
1000 UAH139.44500 BRL
2000 UAH278.89000 BRL
5000 UAH697.22500 BRL
10000 UAH1,394.45000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BRL7.17128 UAH
5 BRL35.85640 UAH
10 BRL71.71280 UAH
20 BRL143.42560 UAH
50 BRL358.56400 UAH
100 BRL717.12800 UAH
250 BRL1,792.82000 UAH
500 BRL3,585.64000 UAH
1000 BRL7,171.28000 UAH
2000 BRL14,342.56000 UAH
5000 BRL35,856.40000 UAH
10000 BRL71,712.80000 UAH