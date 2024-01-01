1 Swedish krona to Azerbaijani manats

Convert SEK to AZN at the real exchange rate

1 sek
0.16 azn

kr1.000 SEK = man.0.1605 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:37
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9370.7926.98610.68683.5711.3714.044
1 EUR1.06810.8467.45911.40989.2251.4634.317
1 GBP1.2621.18218.81513.484105.4541.735.102
1 DKK0.1430.1340.11311.5311.9630.1960.579

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Azerbaijani Manat
1 SEK0.16053 AZN
5 SEK0.80265 AZN
10 SEK1.60529 AZN
20 SEK3.21058 AZN
50 SEK8.02645 AZN
100 SEK16.05290 AZN
250 SEK40.13225 AZN
500 SEK80.26450 AZN
1000 SEK160.52900 AZN
2000 SEK321.05800 AZN
5000 SEK802.64500 AZN
10000 SEK1,605.29000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Swedish Krona
1 AZN6.22941 SEK
5 AZN31.14705 SEK
10 AZN62.29410 SEK
20 AZN124.58820 SEK
50 AZN311.47050 SEK
100 AZN622.94100 SEK
250 AZN1,557.35250 SEK
500 AZN3,114.70500 SEK
1000 AZN6,229.41000 SEK
2000 AZN12,458.82000 SEK
5000 AZN31,147.05000 SEK
10000 AZN62,294.10000 SEK