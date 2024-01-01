Convert SCR to TWD at the real exchange rate

5 Seychellois rupees to New Taiwan dollars

5 scr
11.43 twd

₨1.000 SCR = NT$2.287 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2321.4631.6060.95819.59
1 GBP1.18211.262105.4481.7291.8981.13323.15
1 USD0.9370.792183.5661.3711.5040.89818.346
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SCR2.28668 TWD
5 SCR11.43340 TWD
10 SCR22.86680 TWD
20 SCR45.73360 TWD
50 SCR114.33400 TWD
100 SCR228.66800 TWD
250 SCR571.67000 TWD
500 SCR1,143.34000 TWD
1000 SCR2,286.68000 TWD
2000 SCR4,573.36000 TWD
5000 SCR11,433.40000 TWD
10000 SCR22,866.80000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 TWD0.43732 SCR
5 TWD2.18658 SCR
10 TWD4.37315 SCR
20 TWD8.74630 SCR
50 TWD21.86575 SCR
100 TWD43.73150 SCR
250 TWD109.32875 SCR
500 TWD218.65750 SCR
1000 TWD437.31500 SCR
2000 TWD874.63000 SCR
5000 TWD2,186.57500 SCR
10000 TWD4,373.15000 SCR