500 Seychellois rupees to Thai bahts

Convert SCR to THB at the real exchange rate

500 scr
1,289.23 thb

₨1.000 SCR = ฿2.578 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Thai Baht
1 SCR2.57846 THB
5 SCR12.89230 THB
10 SCR25.78460 THB
20 SCR51.56920 THB
50 SCR128.92300 THB
100 SCR257.84600 THB
250 SCR644.61500 THB
500 SCR1,289.23000 THB
1000 SCR2,578.46000 THB
2000 SCR5,156.92000 THB
5000 SCR12,892.30000 THB
10000 SCR25,784.60000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Seychellois Rupee
1 THB0.38783 SCR
5 THB1.93914 SCR
10 THB3.87828 SCR
20 THB7.75656 SCR
50 THB19.39140 SCR
100 THB38.78280 SCR
250 THB96.95700 SCR
500 THB193.91400 SCR
1000 THB387.82800 SCR
2000 THB775.65600 SCR
5000 THB1,939.14000 SCR
10000 THB3,878.28000 SCR