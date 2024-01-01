Convert SCR to PLN at the real exchange rate

5 Seychellois rupees to Polish zloty

5 scr
1.41 pln

₨1.000 SCR = zł0.2816 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2451.4631.6060.95819.566
1 GBP1.18211.262105.4851.7291.8981.13323.126
1 USD0.9360.792183.5631.371.5030.89718.32
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 SCR0.28156 PLN
5 SCR1.40780 PLN
10 SCR2.81559 PLN
20 SCR5.63118 PLN
50 SCR14.07795 PLN
100 SCR28.15590 PLN
250 SCR70.38975 PLN
500 SCR140.77950 PLN
1000 SCR281.55900 PLN
2000 SCR563.11800 PLN
5000 SCR1,407.79500 PLN
10000 SCR2,815.59000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Seychellois Rupee
1 PLN3.55166 SCR
5 PLN17.75830 SCR
10 PLN35.51660 SCR
20 PLN71.03320 SCR
50 PLN177.58300 SCR
100 PLN355.16600 SCR
250 PLN887.91500 SCR
500 PLN1,775.83000 SCR
1000 PLN3,551.66000 SCR
2000 PLN7,103.32000 SCR
5000 PLN17,758.30000 SCR
10000 PLN35,516.60000 SCR