Convert SCR to OMR at the real exchange rate

10 Seychellois rupees to Omani rials

10 scr
0.270 omr

₨1.000 SCR = ر.ع.0.02704 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:42
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Omani rials

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Omani Rial
1 SCR0.02704 OMR
5 SCR0.13519 OMR
10 SCR0.27039 OMR
20 SCR0.54078 OMR
50 SCR1.35194 OMR
100 SCR2.70388 OMR
250 SCR6.75970 OMR
500 SCR13.51940 OMR
1000 SCR27.03880 OMR
2000 SCR54.07760 OMR
5000 SCR135.19400 OMR
10000 SCR270.38800 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Seychellois Rupee
1 OMR36.98390 SCR
5 OMR184.91950 SCR
10 OMR369.83900 SCR
20 OMR739.67800 SCR
50 OMR1,849.19500 SCR
100 OMR3,698.39000 SCR
250 OMR9,245.97500 SCR
500 OMR18,491.95000 SCR
1000 OMR36,983.90000 SCR
2000 OMR73,967.80000 SCR
5000 OMR184,919.50000 SCR
10000 OMR369,839.00000 SCR