100 Seychellois rupees to Jordanian dinars

Convert SCR to JOD at the real exchange rate

100 scr
4.971 jod

₨1.000 SCR = JD0.04971 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:12
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Jordanian Dinar
1 SCR0.04971 JOD
5 SCR0.24855 JOD
10 SCR0.49710 JOD
20 SCR0.99419 JOD
50 SCR2.48548 JOD
100 SCR4.97096 JOD
250 SCR12.42740 JOD
500 SCR24.85480 JOD
1000 SCR49.70960 JOD
2000 SCR99.41920 JOD
5000 SCR248.54800 JOD
10000 SCR497.09600 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Seychellois Rupee
1 JOD20.11680 SCR
5 JOD100.58400 SCR
10 JOD201.16800 SCR
20 JOD402.33600 SCR
50 JOD1,005.84000 SCR
100 JOD2,011.68000 SCR
250 JOD5,029.20000 SCR
500 JOD10,058.40000 SCR
1000 JOD20,116.80000 SCR
2000 JOD40,233.60000 SCR
5000 JOD100,584.00000 SCR
10000 JOD201,168.00000 SCR