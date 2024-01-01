2,000 Seychellois rupees to Euros

Convert SCR to EUR at the real exchange rate

2,000 scr
131.44 eur

₨1.000 SCR = €0.06572 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06989.3161.4641.6060.95919.532
1 GBP1.18211.264105.6071.7311.8991.13423.094
1 USD0.9360.791183.5661.371.5020.89718.275
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Euro
1 SCR0.06572 EUR
5 SCR0.32860 EUR
10 SCR0.65720 EUR
20 SCR1.31441 EUR
50 SCR3.28602 EUR
100 SCR6.57204 EUR
250 SCR16.43010 EUR
500 SCR32.86020 EUR
1000 SCR65.72040 EUR
2000 SCR131.44080 EUR
5000 SCR328.60200 EUR
10000 SCR657.20400 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Seychellois Rupee
1 EUR15.21600 SCR
5 EUR76.08000 SCR
10 EUR152.16000 SCR
20 EUR304.32000 SCR
50 EUR760.80000 SCR
100 EUR1,521.60000 SCR
250 EUR3,804.00000 SCR
500 EUR7,608.00000 SCR
1000 EUR15,216.00000 SCR
2000 EUR30,432.00000 SCR
5000 EUR76,080.00000 SCR
10000 EUR152,160.00000 SCR