Solomon Islands dollar to CFA francs beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to CFA francs beac is currently 74.376 today, reflecting a 0.145% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.540% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to CFA francs beac has fluctuated between a high of 74.432 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 73.493 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.799% increase in value.