Convert SBD to RUB at the real exchange rate

500 Solomon Islands dollars to Russian rubles

500 sbd
5,280.90 rub

SI$1.000 SBD = руб10.56 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06989.2961.4641.6070.95919.476
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5531.731.8991.13423.022
1 USD0.9360.792183.5631.371.5040.89718.226
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.218

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 SBD10.56180 RUB
5 SBD52.80900 RUB
10 SBD105.61800 RUB
20 SBD211.23600 RUB
50 SBD528.09000 RUB
100 SBD1,056.18000 RUB
250 SBD2,640.45000 RUB
500 SBD5,280.90000 RUB
1000 SBD10,561.80000 RUB
2000 SBD21,123.60000 RUB
5000 SBD52,809.00000 RUB
10000 SBD105,618.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 RUB0.09468 SBD
5 RUB0.47340 SBD
10 RUB0.94681 SBD
20 RUB1.89361 SBD
50 RUB4.73403 SBD
100 RUB9.46805 SBD
250 RUB23.67013 SBD
500 RUB47.34025 SBD
1000 RUB94.68050 SBD
2000 RUB189.36100 SBD
5000 RUB473.40250 SBD
10000 RUB946.80500 SBD