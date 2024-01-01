20 Solomon Islands dollars to Jersey pounds

Convert SBD to JEP at the real exchange rate

20 sbd
1.92 jep

SI$1.000 SBD = £0.09599 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2591.4631.6070.95819.407
1 GBP1.18211.262105.481.7291.8991.13322.934
1 USD0.9360.792183.5721.371.5050.89718.171
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Jersey pound
1 SBD0.09599 JEP
5 SBD0.47994 JEP
10 SBD0.95987 JEP
20 SBD1.91974 JEP
50 SBD4.79935 JEP
100 SBD9.59870 JEP
250 SBD23.99675 JEP
500 SBD47.99350 JEP
1000 SBD95.98700 JEP
2000 SBD191.97400 JEP
5000 SBD479.93500 JEP
10000 SBD959.87000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 JEP10.41810 SBD
5 JEP52.09050 SBD
10 JEP104.18100 SBD
20 JEP208.36200 SBD
50 JEP520.90500 SBD
100 JEP1,041.81000 SBD
250 JEP2,604.52500 SBD
500 JEP5,209.05000 SBD
1000 JEP10,418.10000 SBD
2000 JEP20,836.20000 SBD
5000 JEP52,090.50000 SBD
10000 JEP104,181.00000 SBD