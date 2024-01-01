Convert SBD to ILS at the real exchange rate

500 Solomon Islands dollars to Israeli new sheqels

500 sbd
227.48 ils

SI$1.000 SBD = ₪0.4550 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:56
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SBD0.45496 ILS
5 SBD2.27481 ILS
10 SBD4.54961 ILS
20 SBD9.09922 ILS
50 SBD22.74805 ILS
100 SBD45.49610 ILS
250 SBD113.74025 ILS
500 SBD227.48050 ILS
1000 SBD454.96100 ILS
2000 SBD909.92200 ILS
5000 SBD2,274.80500 ILS
10000 SBD4,549.61000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 ILS2.19799 SBD
5 ILS10.98995 SBD
10 ILS21.97990 SBD
20 ILS43.95980 SBD
50 ILS109.89950 SBD
100 ILS219.79900 SBD
250 ILS549.49750 SBD
500 ILS1,098.99500 SBD
1000 ILS2,197.99000 SBD
2000 ILS4,395.98000 SBD
5000 ILS10,989.95000 SBD
10000 ILS21,979.90000 SBD