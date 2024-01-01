Convert SBD to ILS at the real exchange rate

20 Solomon Islands dollars to Israeli new sheqels

20 sbd
9.10 ils

SI$1.000 SBD = ₪0.4550 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06989.2951.4641.6070.95919.417
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5241.731.8991.13322.946
1 USD0.9360.792183.5671.371.5040.89718.171
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SBD0.45497 ILS
5 SBD2.27487 ILS
10 SBD4.54973 ILS
20 SBD9.09946 ILS
50 SBD22.74865 ILS
100 SBD45.49730 ILS
250 SBD113.74325 ILS
500 SBD227.48650 ILS
1000 SBD454.97300 ILS
2000 SBD909.94600 ILS
5000 SBD2,274.86500 ILS
10000 SBD4,549.73000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 ILS2.19793 SBD
5 ILS10.98965 SBD
10 ILS21.97930 SBD
20 ILS43.95860 SBD
50 ILS109.89650 SBD
100 ILS219.79300 SBD
250 ILS549.48250 SBD
500 ILS1,098.96500 SBD
1000 ILS2,197.93000 SBD
2000 ILS4,395.86000 SBD
5000 ILS10,989.65000 SBD
10000 ILS21,979.30000 SBD