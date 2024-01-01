5 Solomon Islands dollars to Guernsey pounds

Convert SBD to GGP at the real exchange rate

5 sbd
0.48 ggp

SI$1.000 SBD = £0.09596 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2881.4641.6070.95919.409
1 GBP1.18211.262105.5051.7291.8991.13322.934
1 USD0.9360.792183.5721.371.5040.89718.166
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 SBD0.09596 GGP
5 SBD0.47982 GGP
10 SBD0.95964 GGP
20 SBD1.91928 GGP
50 SBD4.79821 GGP
100 SBD9.59642 GGP
250 SBD23.99105 GGP
500 SBD47.98210 GGP
1000 SBD95.96420 GGP
2000 SBD191.92840 GGP
5000 SBD479.82100 GGP
10000 SBD959.64200 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 GGP10.42050 SBD
5 GGP52.10250 SBD
10 GGP104.20500 SBD
20 GGP208.41000 SBD
50 GGP521.02500 SBD
100 GGP1,042.05000 SBD
250 GGP2,605.12500 SBD
500 GGP5,210.25000 SBD
1000 GGP10,420.50000 SBD
2000 GGP20,841.00000 SBD
5000 GGP52,102.50000 SBD
10000 GGP104,205.00000 SBD