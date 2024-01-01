10 Solomon Islands dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert SBD to AED at the real exchange rate

10 sbd
4.45 aed

SI$1.000 SBD = د.إ0.4450 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2821.4631.6060.95819.453
1 GBP1.18211.262105.5081.7291.8981.13322.988
1 USD0.9360.792183.5741.371.5040.89718.209
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.218

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SBD0.44498 AED
5 SBD2.22492 AED
10 SBD4.44984 AED
20 SBD8.89968 AED
50 SBD22.24920 AED
100 SBD44.49840 AED
250 SBD111.24600 AED
500 SBD222.49200 AED
1000 SBD444.98400 AED
2000 SBD889.96800 AED
5000 SBD2,224.92000 AED
10000 SBD4,449.84000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 AED2.24727 SBD
5 AED11.23635 SBD
10 AED22.47270 SBD
20 AED44.94540 SBD
50 AED112.36350 SBD
100 AED224.72700 SBD
250 AED561.81750 SBD
500 AED1,123.63500 SBD
1000 AED2,247.27000 SBD
2000 AED4,494.54000 SBD
5000 AED11,236.35000 SBD
10000 AED22,472.70000 SBD