Convert SAR to PAB at the real exchange rate

2,000 Saudi riyals to Panamanian balboas

2,000 sar
533.11 pab

SR1.000 SAR = B/.0.2666 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:49
How to convert Saudi riyals to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Panamanian Balboa
1 SAR0.26655 PAB
5 SAR1.33277 PAB
10 SAR2.66553 PAB
20 SAR5.33106 PAB
50 SAR13.32765 PAB
100 SAR26.65530 PAB
250 SAR66.63825 PAB
500 SAR133.27650 PAB
1000 SAR266.55300 PAB
2000 SAR533.10600 PAB
5000 SAR1,332.76500 PAB
10000 SAR2,665.53000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Saudi Riyal
1 PAB3.75160 SAR
5 PAB18.75800 SAR
10 PAB37.51600 SAR
20 PAB75.03200 SAR
50 PAB187.58000 SAR
100 PAB375.16000 SAR
250 PAB937.90000 SAR
500 PAB1,875.80000 SAR
1000 PAB3,751.60000 SAR
2000 PAB7,503.20000 SAR
5000 PAB18,758.00000 SAR
10000 PAB37,516.00000 SAR