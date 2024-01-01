Convert SAR to KES at the real exchange rate

500 Saudi riyals to Kenyan shillings

500 sar
17,193 kes

SR1.000 SAR = Ksh34.39 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.575279.21.3690.93658.9391.5020.791
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.73161.064203.99710.68443.0641.0970.578

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Kenyan Shilling
1 SAR34.38530 KES
5 SAR171.92650 KES
10 SAR343.85300 KES
20 SAR687.70600 KES
50 SAR1,719.26500 KES
100 SAR3,438.53000 KES
250 SAR8,596.32500 KES
500 SAR17,192.65000 KES
1000 SAR34,385.30000 KES
2000 SAR68,770.60000 KES
5000 SAR171,926.50000 KES
10000 SAR343,853.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Saudi Riyal
1 KES0.02908 SAR
5 KES0.14541 SAR
10 KES0.29082 SAR
20 KES0.58164 SAR
50 KES1.45411 SAR
100 KES2.90822 SAR
250 KES7.27055 SAR
500 KES14.54110 SAR
1000 KES29.08220 SAR
2000 KES58.16440 SAR
5000 KES145.41100 SAR
10000 KES290.82200 SAR