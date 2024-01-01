Convert SAR to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Saudi riyals to Israeli new sheqels

1,000 sar
998.31 ils

SR1.000 SAR = ₪0.9983 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:41
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SAR0.99831 ILS
5 SAR4.99154 ILS
10 SAR9.98307 ILS
20 SAR19.96614 ILS
50 SAR49.91535 ILS
100 SAR99.83070 ILS
250 SAR249.57675 ILS
500 SAR499.15350 ILS
1000 SAR998.30700 ILS
2000 SAR1,996.61400 ILS
5000 SAR4,991.53500 ILS
10000 SAR9,983.07000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Saudi Riyal
1 ILS1.00170 SAR
5 ILS5.00850 SAR
10 ILS10.01700 SAR
20 ILS20.03400 SAR
50 ILS50.08500 SAR
100 ILS100.17000 SAR
250 ILS250.42500 SAR
500 ILS500.85000 SAR
1000 ILS1,001.70000 SAR
2000 ILS2,003.40000 SAR
5000 ILS5,008.50000 SAR
10000 ILS10,017.00000 SAR