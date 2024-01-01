Convert SAR to GNF at the real exchange rate

1 Saudi riyal to Guinean francs

1 sar
2,283 gnf

SR1.000 SAR = GFr2,283 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.568279.21.3690.93658.9371.5020.79
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.7361.041203.93710.68343.051.0970.577

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Guinean Franc
1 SAR2,283.43000 GNF
5 SAR11,417.15000 GNF
10 SAR22,834.30000 GNF
20 SAR45,668.60000 GNF
50 SAR114,171.50000 GNF
100 SAR228,343.00000 GNF
250 SAR570,857.50000 GNF
500 SAR1,141,715.00000 GNF
1000 SAR2,283,430.00000 GNF
2000 SAR4,566,860.00000 GNF
5000 SAR11,417,150.00000 GNF
10000 SAR22,834,300.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Saudi Riyal
1 GNF0.00044 SAR
5 GNF0.00219 SAR
10 GNF0.00438 SAR
20 GNF0.00876 SAR
50 GNF0.02190 SAR
100 GNF0.04379 SAR
250 GNF0.10948 SAR
500 GNF0.21897 SAR
1000 GNF0.43794 SAR
2000 GNF0.87588 SAR
5000 GNF2.18969 SAR
10000 GNF4.37938 SAR